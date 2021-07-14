LACEY - Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris has been named to the executive board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
He was appointed by association President Rick Scott, sheriff of Grays Harbor County, to fill a vacant position.
“Sheriff Morris has stepped up to provide leadership for statewide law enforcement at a critical time,” said Steve Strachan, association executive director. “We appreciate his willingness to serve.”
The association, founded in 1963, consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide. It is the only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement into a single body, the association said.
