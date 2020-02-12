OKANOGAN – Voters in most Okanogan County school districts said yes to replacement levy requests on the Feb. 11 ballot, but Omak’s request is teetering toward the no side.
Voters in Brewster, Bridgeport, Methow Valley, Oroville and Tonasket all were giving their districts’ levy requests the thumbs up, according to results from the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office. Other area districts’ requests also are passing.
As of the initial, election-night count, the Omak School District’s four-year request had 889 yes votes and 890 no votes, for a 49.97 percent approval rate. It needs a simple majority to pass.
“At this point the results are literally one vote difference,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson. “We do know a number of people who voted yes dropped ballots (Tuesday) in the Omak ballot box. I’ll wait until Friday evening’s count to comment any further.
“If this ballot does not pass, we will have to run one again in April that must pass or we will see significant staff and program cuts.”
A second vote count is planned Friday, Feb. 14.
The Omak district is seeking approval of a four-year educational programs and operations levy request for collection in 2021-2024. The estimated levy rate is $1.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, meaning the owner of property valued at $100,000 would pay $175 per year.
District officials have earmarked 10 percent of levy proceeds for classroom instruction, 9 percent for instructional technology, 7 percent for curriculum, 10 percent for support programs and 64 percent for extra-curricular activities, including 20 athletic and more than 25 non-athletic programs.
The measure would replace the current maintenance and operations levy that expires Dec. 31, 2020. Its collection rate is $1.49.
If the measure passes, the district would receive around $7.89 million in state levy equalization money the first year. If it fails, the equalization money would go away.
Brewster
In Brewster, 60.97 percent of voters said yes to the replacement educational programs and operations levy request, with 303 casting yes ballots and 194 saying no.
“The levy pays for most of the things we think of as providing a well-rounded education,” said Superintendent Eric Driessen.
Among the programs supported by the levy are physical education, music, art, counselors, nursing, transportation/custodial positions, curriculum, school safety, technology, maintenance, communication, librarian, parent/student liaison, athletics, clubs, college classes and support staff.
The district is seeking approval of a four-year levy, with $932,940 to be collected in 2021, $1,144,955 in 2022, $1,384,679 in 2023 and $1,488,530 in 2024. Levy rates range from an estimated $1.75 in 2021 to $2.25 in 2024, meaning the owner of property assessed at $100,000 would pay an estimated $175 in 2021, $200 in 2022 and $225 in 2023 and 2024.
If the measure passes, the district expects to receive $672,176 in levy equalization funds from the state.
Bridgeport
Bridgeport voters said yes to that district’s four-year educational programs and operations levy request, 138-110 for a 55.65 percent approval rate among voters in Okanogan and Douglas counties, according to election night returns.
The district seeks $280,674 for collection in 2021, $297,515 in 2022. Collection in 2023 and 2024 would be around $280,000 per year.
“This is a replacement levy – collection will not begin until the current levy ends in 2020,” said Superintendent Scott Sattler. “The levy amount collected is different each year as it is based on $1.60 per ($1,000 of) assessed value and remains at $1.60 throughout the four years of collection.”
Property assessed at $100,000 would be taxed approximately $160 per year throughout the four-year levy.
Sattler said the board chose a four-year measure for two main reasons: Each time a levy is run it costs the district more than $6,000 in ballot costs, and to assure voters that the rate will not be increased for collection throughout the four years.
If the measure is approved, the district would receive $990,000 per year in state levy equalization money.
Money generated by the levy would pay for educational programs and operational expenses not funded by the state, including College in the High School, music, athletics, staffing and basic maintenance.
Chelan
Two measures are passing in the Lake Chelan School District, which has a few voters in Okanogan County.
The educational programs and operations levy request has 1,053 yes votes district-wide and 619 no votes, for a 62.31 percent approval rate.
A technology capital levy request garnered 1,086 yes votes as of election night and 576 no votes, for a 64.26 percent yes vote.
Keller
Keller School District’s two-year educational programs and operation levy request is passing, 44-27, or 61.97 percent.
The measure seeks $18,325 for collection in 2021 and $18,325 in 2022.
The estimated levy rate would be $1.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Mansfield
Voters in the Mansfield School District gave their district’s four-year educational programs and operations levy request a 75.76 percent approval rate, 100 yes to 32 no.
The district is seeking $175,000 per year for collection in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The estimated levy rate is $2.29 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. For the owner of property assessed at $100,000, that translates to $229 per year.
In the past, the district has used levy money for extracurricular activities, school safety and security, special education, classroom materials and programs, district professional development and activities, staff wages and benefits, preschool, food services, transportation, career and technical education and STEM programs.
Officials noted that the district has received several grants recently.
Methow Valley
The Methow Valley district ran two measures.
For the first, an educational programs and operations request, 1,187 voters said yes and 516 said no, for a 69.7 percent approval rate.
The measure would support lower class sizes, instructional materials and classroom supplies, teaching and learning, community-based internships, music, arts, health and fitness, world languages, counseling, special education services, field trips, internships, professional development, maintenance of facilities and transportation fleet, and early childhood education and after-school child care.
On the second request, a capital projects-technology levy, the yes margin was nearly the same, with 1,188 casting yes ballots and 515 saying no, for a 69.76 percent approval rate, according to election night returns.
The district would use technology in support of research, communication and self-management skills; support media and library specialist services; STEAM courses; adaptive technology; Americans with Disabilities Act entry and exit ways; safe and responsible use of social media; ongoing, job-embedded professional development; ongoing maintenance of computer infrastructure, and upgraded safety and security systems, including 911-compatible phones, security cameras and an electronic door-locking system.
The district seeks $2 million for collection over four years for the educational programs and operations levy. The estimated collection rate is $1.46 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or about $146 per year for the owner of property assessed at $100,000.
The technology levy would generate $3.4 million spread over four years, with an estimated levy rate of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. That translates to $116 per year for the owner of property assessed at $100,000.
Current levies will expire at the end of 2020.
Oroville
In Oroville, 59 percent of voters said yes to the replacement educational programs and operations levy request, with 468 election day voters saying yes and 314 no, according to election night returns.
The estimated levy rate is $2.32 per $1,000 of assessed property value. It would generate $1,229,660 in both 2021 and 2022.
Levy funds would go to support, health, safety and security programs; instruction and curriculum career development; extracurricular and co-curricular programs, and technology programs.
Tonasket
Tonasket district voters followed suit on their district’s educational programs and operations levy request, with 621 saying yes and 557 saying no, for a 52.72 percent approval rate.
The estimated levy rate is $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Tonasket is eligible for approximately $1 million per year in state levy equalization money.
For the 2019-20 school year, Tonasket School District is estimated to collect $1,018,579 in levy equalization funds.
Levy funds, which make up 12 percent of the school district’s budget along with state levy equalization dollars, will be used to maintain current programs and fund what the state does not consider basic education.
“Our levies have supported and will continue to support buildings and grounds, special programs and staffing, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, and curriculum and technology,” said Superintendent Steve McCullough.
EMS requests
Two emergency medical services requests in Ferry County are passing, as of election night returns.
The Ferry County EMS District No. 1 request in Republic shows a 74.81 percent passing rate, or 196 yes and 66 no.
A rural request is passing at 76.06 percent yes, 575 yes votes to 181 no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.