OKANOGAN – Most water courses in Okanogan County have below-average snow water content, according to the March 1 snow survey.
Measurements are taken on several snow courses so predictions can be made for the upcoming irrigation and fire seasons.
Since Jan. 1, Washington has been on a weather and water supply seesaw, ranging from a snow-packed January to a dry February.
“February and a dry spring could be a bad sign for the snowpack we rely on throughout the state to supply water for people, farms, fish and recreational pursuits like skiing and snowmobiling,” said the state Department of Ecology.
In central Washington, snowpack is below normal. Snowpack at Conconully is lagging, said the department.
According to the Okanogan County office of the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, snow course measures for the March 1 report included:
Feb. 23 measurements
Mutton Creek – Elevation 5,700 feet, snow depth 24 inches, water content 7.2 inches; 60 percent of 30-year average.
Rusty Creek – Elevation 4,000 feet, snow depth 12 inches, water content 3.3 inches; 57 percent of 30-year average
Feb. 24 measurements
Cold Creek Strip – Elevation 6,070 feet, snow depth 27 inches, water content 6.7 inches; 88 percent of 30-year average.
Duncan Ridge - - Elevation 5,420 feet, snow depth 15 inches, water content 3.6 inches; 67 percent of 30-year average.
Irene’s Camp (Long Swamp area) – Elevation 5,465 feet, snow depth 30 inches, water content 7.5 inches; 94 percent of 30-year average.
Toats Coulee Campground – Elevation 2,690 feet; snow depth 14 inches, water content 3.4 inches; 121 percent of 30-year average.
Feb. 25 measurements
Bonaparte South – Elevation 4,740 feet, snow depth 16 inches, water content 3.8 inches; 83 percent of short-term average.
PettiJohn Creek – Elevation 4,310 feet, snow depth 17 inches, water content 4 inches; 73 percent of short-term average.
Lost Lake – Elevation 4,075 feet, snow depth 21 inches, water content 4.9 inches; 84 percent of short-term average.
Feb. 28 measurements
Loup Loup Campground – Elevation 6,760 feet, snow depth 17 inches, water content 4.7 inches; 62 percent of 30-year average.
Starvation Mountain – Elevation 6,760 feet, snow depth 42 inches, water content 12.6 inches; 85 percent of 30-year average.
Mazama – Elevation 2,180 feet, snow depth 25 inches, water content 4 inches; 51 percent of short-term average.
Feb. 23 measurements
Salmon Meadows – Elevation 4,460 feet, snow depth 20 inches, water content 5.1 inches; 58 percent of 30-year average.
Muckamuck – Elevation 4,470 feet; site not sampled this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.