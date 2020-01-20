OMAK – Mother Nature dumped several inches of snow across Okanogan County last week as part of a frigid, statewide blanketing.
And more is on the way.
Snow began falling gently on Wednesday, Jan. 15, but dumped in earnest that night and into Thursday. The mid-valley area received about seven or eight inches on the valley floor.
Republic got 10 inches between Jan. 10 and 16, according to the National Weather Service.
After single-digit temperatures the first part of the week, the mercury rose to double digits Wednesday night and was a balmy 18 degrees – to that point the high for the week – on Friday morning at the National Weather Service monitoring station at the Omak Municipal Airport.
Winthrop also saw single-digit temperatures, although a high of 28 was recorded just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. By Friday, the mercury had plummeted, with a low of 4 degrees below zero recorded between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday.
Drifting snow led Okanogan County officials to close Cameron Lake Road from Tuesday to Thursday from milepost 7.95, two miles north of the Delfeld Road intersection, to milepost 15.76 at Timentwa Road.
Snow caused school delays and modified bus schedules, and led to cancellation of some activities.
In Okanogan, the Cameron Lake Road closure did not affect student transportation, said Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
Snow did lead to cancellation of a Jan. 15 wrestling match involving the Bulldogs and Omak at Chelan; the event will be rescheduled, said school officials.
Omak schools ran two hours late Jan. 16, and a Jan. 15 Knowledge Bowl match with Liberty Bell was canceled. Oroville canceled its after-school program, little cheerleaders practice and junior high girls’ basketball practice on Jan. 16.
In the Methow Valley, classes ran two hours late Jan. 16, with buses on emergency routes only. Pateros classes were on time, but buses ran on plowed roads only.
Wenatchee Valley College at Omak also was on a two-hour delay Jan. 16.
Curlew School District canceled basketball games at Harrington on Friday, Jan. 17, but planned to go ahead with games against Odessa on Saturday. The Acousticafe music program was canceled Jan. 16.
On Monday, the district’s buses ran late because of the cold. In a social media post, the district asked people to “refrain from swearing at the school staff when you call; we are all doing our best to deal with the weather.”
The forecast for Okanogan and Ferry counties called for more snow Friday and Saturday, with cloudy weather and then fog into Monday. A possibility of rain and snow is predicted for Monday night through Thursday.
A winter storm watch was in effect for the Cascades, Okanogan County, western Ferry County and Columbia Basin through Saturday, with heavy snow possible.
Statewide, the northern Puget Sound area and Olympic Peninsula were hammered with snow Wednesday, with Port Angeles receiving more than 20 inches and Sedro Woolley getting around six or seven. High winds followed on Thursday, and more snow and wind are in the forecast for northern areas of western Washington.
