ORONDO – Four Tonasket residents escaped injury Oct. 2 when their car was struck from behind by a motorcycle on Highway 97 just north of the intersection with Highway 2.
Motorcyclist Gary D. Spence, 72, Cashmere, was southbound at 4:04 p.m. when his bike struck a car driven by Jesse D. Eisenbarth, 30, Tonasket, said the Washington State Patrol. Eisenbarth was stopped and attempting a left turn.
Spence and his passenger, Roberta S. Harris, 71, Cashmere, were ejected from the motorcycle, the patrol said.
Spence, who was not wearing a compliant helmet, was taken to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee, by ambulance. Harris, who was wearing a compliant helmet, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital.
Eisenbarth was not injured, nor were his passengers, Carter D. Eisenbarth, 2, Haiden J. Eisenbarth, 3 months, and Kyleen M. Wasko, 28. All were wearing restraints, the patrol said.
The motorcycle came to rest on the southbound shoulder and was towed. Eisenbarth’s car was drivable.
Charges against Spence are pending, the patrol said.
