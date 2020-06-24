OMAK – Two motorhomes, a couple vehicles and a lot of debris burned June 18 in a raging blaze that sent a pillar of black smoke into the afternoon sky.
Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the fire at 368 Rodeo Trail, across the railroad tracks and behind Tribal Trails gas station.
“Two motorhomes and a vehicle were all fully involved,” said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling. “There was a lot of other bris. Lots of propane tanks. Some vented and some exploded.”
Other vehicles were damaged.
Fire crews from Omak, Okanogan and Fire District No. 7 (rural Riverside) responded, as did LifeLine Ambulance, Omak Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department and Colville Tribal Police.
Crews poured 12,000 gallons of water on the fire, which was outside the Omak city limits so no fire hydrants were available.
Bowling said people apparently were living in the motorhomes, but he did not have their identities. Property owner Ryan Cate is outside the area, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Cause of the blaze is under investigation by Colville Tribal Police.
While firefighters were at the fire, a second blaze was reported on Greenacres Road north of town. No fire was found. Bowling said someone on Greenacres may have seen smoke from the Rodeo Trail blaze and thought it was closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.