RIVERSIDE - Several projects are under way this week on state highways around Okanogan County.
In Riverside, motorists can expect lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic at the intersection of Highway 97 and Riverside Cutoff Road/Second Street as crews install a water main. Work should be done by the end of the week, said the state Department of Transportation.
On Highway 20 through the Aeneas Valley, a state crew is crack sealing the road from Aeneas Valley Road to Wauconda Summit.
Motorists can expect flaggers and one-way traffic with a pilot car through the construction area. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.
On Highway 155 between Omak and Coulee Dam, Granite Construction is resurfacing the roadway. The $8.5 million project includes crack sealing, shoulder work, pavement repair, asphalt paving and chip sealing.
Work started April 22 and should be done in August, said the state.
Work runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers can expect 20-minute delays in two work zones with flaggers and pilot car-controlled traffic.
