SEDRO WOOLLEY – More than 100 mountain goats have been moved from the Olympic Peninsula to the North Cascades this year.
Capture and translocation operations are complete for 2019, with 101 mountain goats moved from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest to the northern Cascades, said the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Since September 2018, a total of 275 mountain goats have been translocated. An additional two-week capture and translocation period is planned next summer.
The effort is a partnership involving the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Fish and Wildlife to re-establish and assist in connecting depleted populations of mountain goats in the Washington Cascades while also removing non-native goats from the Olympic Mountains.
Though some mountain goat populations in the North Cascades have recovered since the 1990s, the species is still absent or rare in many areas of its historic range. Mountain goats were introduced to the Olympics in the 1920s.
In addition to the 101 mountain goats released in the North Cascades, seven goats died related to capture. Four animals that could not be captured safely were killed.
Ten mountain goat kids were transferred as a group to Northwest Trek Wildlife Park for stabilization, acclimation and socialization. One kid will join six other goats in the wildlife park’s 435-acre free-roaming area.
The other nine will move to new homes at other zoos. A total of 16 mountain goat kids have been given permanent homes in zoos: six in 2018 and ten in 2019.
Leading Edge Aviation, a private company which specializes in the capture of wild animals, conducted aerial capture operations through a contract with the agencies. The helicopter crew used immobilizing darts and net guns to capture mountain goats and then transported them in specially made slings to staging areas at Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park and the Hamma Hamma area in Olympic National Forest.
The animals were examined and treated by veterinarians before volunteers working with the state transported them to pre-selected staging areas in the North Cascades. The mountain goats were transported in refrigerated trucks to keep them cool.
Once at the staging areas, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and participating tribal biologists worked with HiLine Aviation to airlift the crated goats to release areas where volunteers and Forest Service wildlife biologists assisted with the release.
Release areas were chosen based on their high-quality mountain goat habitat, proximity to the staging areas and limited disturbance to recreationists.
During the latest round, release sites in the Cascades included Cadet Ridge and Cadet Creek, Milk Lakes on Lime Ridge, Pear Lake, and between Prairie and Whitechuck mountains in the Darrington Ranger District of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest; between Vesper and Big Four mountains state Department of Natural Resource lands; on Hardscrabble Ridge and privately held land, and near Tower Mountain in the Methow Valley Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.