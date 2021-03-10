OKANOGAN – There’s lots of snow in the mountains of Washington, with March 1 statewide SNOTEL readings at 132 percent of normal, according to the Washington Water Supply Outlook for March 1.
The outlook is produced monthly by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Measuring stations in Okanogan County followed the statewide lead, with most readings 120 percent or higher than the 30-year average.
“February brought amazing snowfall across the state,” said the outlook report. “With big snow comes big avalanche concerns, which closed all mountain passes several times during the month.”
Precipitation was mostly near to above average for the month, while temperatures were two to four degrees below normal for month. That translated to much-needed snow accumulation at lower elevations “and boosted some higher elevation sites to new records,” said the report.
March 1 snow cover in the Okanogan Basin was 128 percent of normal, while Omak Creek’s was 127 percent and the Methow was 133 percent, according to the report.
February precipitation in the upper Columbia was 145 percent of average, with precipitation for the water year at 117 percent of average.
Steamflow for the Methow River was 115 percent of average in the Methow and Okanogan Rivers, and 105 percent for the Similkameen.
Combined storage in the Conconully reservoirs was 13,600 acre-feet of water, or 93 percent of normal, the report said.
Feb. 23 measurements include:
-Mutton Creek snow course – 5,700 feet elevation, snow depth 52 inches, water content 14.8 inches, 124 percent of 30-year average.
-Rusty Creek snow course – 4,000 feet elevation, snow depth 25 inches, water content 7.3 inches, 120 percent of 30-year average.
-Salmon Meadows SNOTEL – 4,460 feet elevation, snow depth 46 inches, water content 12.5 inches, 145 percent of 30-year average.
-Muckamuck SNOTEL – Not sampled this month.
Feb. 24 measurements include:
-Loup Loup Campground – 4,140 feet elevation, snow depth 38 inches, water content 10.3 inches, 120 percent of 30-year average.
-Starvation Mountain snow course – 6,760 feet elevation, snow depth 68 inches, water content 21 inches, 147 percent of 30-year average.
-Mazama snow course – 2,180 feet elevation, snow depth 30 inches, water content 9.8 inches, 122 percent of short-term average.
Feb. 25 measurements include:
-Cold Creek Strip snow course – 6,070 feet elevation, snow depth 36 inches, water content 9.2 inches, 123 percent of 30-year average.
-Duncan Ridge snow course – 5,420 feet elevation, snow depth 31 inches, water content 7.3 inches, 135 percent of average.
-Irene’s Camp (Long Swamp) – 5,465 feet elevation, snow depth 45 inches, water content 11 inches, 139 percent of 30-year average.
-Toats Coulee Campground – 2,690 feet elevation, snow depth 15 inches, water content 3.3 inches, 107 percent of 30-year average.
Feb. 26 measurements include:
-Lost Lake snow course – 4,075 feet elevation, snow depth 32 inches, water content 8.6 inches, 150 percent of short-term average.
-PettiJohn Creek snow course – 4,310 feet elevation, snow depth 30 inches, water content 7.8 inches, 147 percent of short-term average.
-Bonaparte South snow course – 4,740 feet elevation, snow depth 29 inches, water content 7.5 inches, 175 percent of short-term average.
