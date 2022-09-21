Mudslides cause highway closure Sep 21, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAZAMA — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Highway 20 was closed between milepost 134 near the Ross Dam Trailhead and milepost 173 near Mazama, due to a mudslide.The slide was estimated to be about 200 feet long and was six miles east of Mazama.The area was closed for around 17 hours as crews worked to clear the debris, according to the state Department of Transportation. The road reopened at noon on Sept. 15.Because of this closure, along with the closure on U.S. Route 2, heavy traffic is expected on other cross-state routes, including Interstate 90.WSDOT advises drivers to plan for extra time and be patient. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE MANAGING EDITOR CERTIFIED SPANISH COURT INTERPRETER CODE ENFORCEMENT/ANIMAL CONTROL BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME VEHICLE LICENSING CLERK CONTRACTORS NEEDED! COLVILLE INDIAN HOUSING AUTHORITY FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY M2 ROAD MAINTENANCE WORKER IN AREA 3 – Twisp FOOD SERVICE 2 - 2 POSITIONS BILINGUAL HOUSING SPECIALIST APPRENTICE ACCOUNTING CLERK III - Treasurer’s Office Latest News Mudslides cause highway closure Scouts mark storm drains to support salmon habitat recovery Chamber set to host airport fly-in ‘Hostile behavior’ leads to arrests of two youths NCW Fair results announced Scholarships, Small Farms, and Ski Patrol - New briefs for week of Sept. 21 Proctor and pinochle - Sports briefs for week of Sept. 21 Brewster, ACH win in three sets Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJennifer ‘Jenni’ RoundsWilliam ‘Bill’ R. Turner, Sr.Lightning strikes start fires for second weekThree arrested after alleged pursuit through TonasketPoll shows Smiley in striking distance of Sen. Murray. Is it accurate?Paula Elaine Schultz-GianforteRoy R. Spillman IIFair Results 2022Fire season still in swingDoris Helen Hermanson Wood Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
