BRIDGEPORT – A number of juvenile Chinook salmon were released just below Chief Joseph Dam on May 7 as part of a survivability study on the fish.
The release at the dam was the last in a series of releases along multiple points on both the Columbia and Spokane rivers. Nine Mile Falls and the Grand Coulee Dam were two of the variety of other locations that the smolts were released at.
Just under 6,000 tagged juvenile Chinook’s were released as part of the study across all sites. Each fish was tagged with a Passive Integrated Transponder, or PIT tag, and about 775 fish will also be tagged with an acoustic tag.
The PIT tags are about $2-3 each and have a theoretically infinite lifespan as they don’t require power. The information they can relay is much more limited, and the ability to collect information is decreased as a fish has to swim near a sensor that can read the tags, usually at hydroelectric dams. PIT tags generally only relay time and location data.
Acoustic tags will last up to and around 75 days and can send much more advanced data than PIT tags, but also come with a much higher price tag. These types of tags also have a greater variety in size as part of their variability in function and data collection. Acoustic tags can allow researchers to track the exact pathing a fish takes and can relay that data for a 3D model that people can study.
This information allows research scientists, like Casey Baldwin with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, to study the effects that various fishways, dams, locks or other aquatic constructions have on the Chinook salmon.
The approximately 6,000 fish were released at various points along the two rivers so they would hit Rocky Reach Dam at about the same time. This is where a large number of sensor equipment needed for measurements is located.
Data collected will help with efforts from the CCT, Spokane tribe, Coeur d’Alene tribes, and others in fish and salmon recovery efforts along with planning for future growth and development along and within rivers of the central and eastern Washington.
The releases follow a now-finished Phase 1 of a decades-long study on the decreasing population of salmon in Washington. Phase 1 kicked off in 2015 when the Columbia Basin Tribes and First Nations penned a joint paper detailing how reintroduction would be possible to the federal government and other stakeholders. In 2019, UCUT and others finished that first phase and began their feasibility studies, which the releases throughout April and May of this year, and releases from prior years, are part of.
More information on the impacts on salmon in our state’s history, current efforts to bring salmon back, and recent releases can be found at www.ucut.org/projects.
