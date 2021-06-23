WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is calling for federal investment in repairing and replacing fish culverts to boost salmon populations.
Murray last week pushed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during a Senate Appropriations Committee Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing to support such investments.
Murray advocated for including funding for culvert repair and replacement in a major infrastructure package and highlighted her support for the bipartisan Bridge Investment Act, which would make culvert projects eligible for a new major bridge program.
“Between conversations with me and Sen. (Maria) Cantwell, I think you know by now how critical this issue is to Washington state — and how important restoring salmon runs in the Pacific Northwest is to my constituents,” Murray said during the hearing. “We know that one crucial piece of salmon recovery is culvert repair and replacement, and other fish passage and habitat restoration projects.
“These projects create jobs, drive economic development, combat the effects of climate change and help us meet tribal treaty obligations, which is why they belong in an infrastructure package,” she said. “This an issue of critical importance to my state, but it’s also a bipartisan issue. So I hope you and your team can take some time to review the Commerce Committee’s proposal and work with me and my staff to find a path forward here.”
