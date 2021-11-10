WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following another season of record-breaking wildfires in Washington state, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is co-sponsoring two bills to redesign and strengthen the federal government’s response to wildfires.
The bills also would provide additional resources to ensure equity for communities experiencing natural disasters.
The FIRE Act would make several changes to the Stafford Act that governs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure that FEMA’s disaster preparedness and response efforts fully address the unique nature of wildfires and their impacts on communities, said Murray.
The Stafford Act primarily focuses on hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.
Changes would include directing FEMA to pre-deploy assets during red flag warnings, improving relocation assistance for public infrastructure affected by fires, ensuring equity of assistance for tribal communities and tribal governments, and examining ways to speed up the FEMA assistance process.
The Disaster Equity and Fairness Act would ensure that FEMA’s disaster preparedness and response efforts fully address the needs of underserved communities, emergency food and water needs following a disaster, and the impact of consecutive disasters on communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.