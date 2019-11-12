SEATTLE - Methow Valley Citizens Council is receiving a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency environmental justice grant.
The program provides critical support to organizations that otherwise lack the funding and resources to address environmental challenges in underserved and overburdened communities, said the agency. By providing financial assistance and technical guidance throughout the projects, EPA assists those who are the most vulnerable in taking some of the initial steps in understanding, addressing, and developing solutions to local environmental and public health issues.
MVCC’s $30,000 grant will go to the “Developing Wildfire Smoke Resilience” project, which aims to show out how a community-based air monitoring network can be used to promote air quality awareness and behavioral changes to protect public health during prolonged wildfire smoke episodes in north central Washington.
Results could lead to creation of a clean air ambassador program to help develop wildfire smoke resiliency among communities in Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Carlton, Methow and Pateros.
