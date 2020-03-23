WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2020 Census is underway and, for the first time, nearly everyone is invited to respond online, by phone or by mail.
“Invitations are arriving in mailboxes across the country, and everyone will receive an invitation to respond through the mail or from a census worker soon,” said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. “We are encouraging everyone to respond once they receive their 2020 Census invitation.”
A decennial census is a provision of the U.S. Constitution.
A sample questionnaire is at 2020census.gov, along with more information about when most people will receive their invitations in the mail. Mailings are addressed to “Resident,” said the Census Bureau.
In areas more likely to respond online, mailings contain information on how to respond online. Households in areas of the country that are less likely to respond via the Internet will also receive a paper questionnaire in their first mailing, along with information on how to respond online.
All non-responding households will receive a paper questionnaire after two more reminder mailings.
For a small portion of the country, in areas where mail is generally not delivered to the physical location of residences (such as small towns with P.O. box-only delivery), census enumerators will visit households to hand-deliver invitations and paper questionnaires or to conduct interviews with households to collect their census data.
“The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and influences how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated for critical public services like emergency response, schools, hospitals, roads and bridges over the next 10 years.”
If a household does not respond to the census, a census taker will follow up in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.