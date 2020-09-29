WENATCHEE - Campfire restrictions have been lifted on national forest lands in Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima and Okanogan counties.
Visitors can once again enjoy campfires in all locations where campfires normally are allowed in the Methow Valley, Tonasket, Chelan, Entiat, Wenatchee River, Cle Elum and Naches ranger districts, said forest officials.
Normal year-round restrictions remain in effect prohibiting campfires within a half-mile of some wilderness area lakes. Campfires are not permitted in some higher-elevation locations within wilderness areas.
Ranger stations have specific information about the locations.
“Shorter daylight hours, cooler temperatures and some precipitation in the Cascades prompted us to permit campfires again. Even though restrictions have been lessened, there is still a risk for wildland fires,” said Mike Davis, acting forest fire management officer.
Forest visitors should use an established fire pit or campfire ring in campgrounds, clear flammable materials from around the pit and keep the fire small, said forest officials. Campfires should not be left unattended and should be dead out and cold to the touch before leaving.
