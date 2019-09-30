WENATCHEE – People who venture into the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest during the next year will encounter forest support workers conducting surveys to gather information for forest and tourism planning.
Contractors, students and employees of the University of Washington will work within the forest in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along U.S. Forest Service roads.
They will wear bright orange vests and be near a sign that says “Traffic Survey Ahead,” said forest officials.
The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey will run from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2020.
Information gathered will be used for forest planning and local community tourism planning.
“It provides national forest managers with an estimate of how many people actually recreate on the national forest, what activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied people were with their visit,” said a forest announcement. “Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.”
Answering the survey is voluntary and confidential, say forest officials. Interviews last about 10 minutes.
“Questions asked include where you recreated on the forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were on the forest, what other recreation sites you visited while on the forest, and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided,” said the announcement.
About a third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.
“We really appreciate all those who are willing to answer a few questions,” said Forest Recreation Program Manager Suzanne Cable. “It’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all are represented in the study.”
In addition to the traffic survey, visitor use information will also be gathered via a self-service QR code posted at different recreation sites across the forest.
“People can go to the QR code where they will be asked a few short questions about their visit and their trailhead observations,” Cable said. “If you don’t have a chance to participate in the NVUM surveys, providing information about your visit using the QR code is another way to be involved.”
Information about the program can be found at www.fs.fed.us/about-agency/nvum.
