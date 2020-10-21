OKANOGAN – Eight National Guard members moved more than 90,000 pounds of emergency food at Okanogan County Community Action’s distribution center in one week.
The Guard members assisted with food distribution and additional food coming into the county because of COVID-19 at recent wildfires, said Lael Duncan, Community Action executive director. They fed more than 800 families.
Okanogan County receives food from various sources such as the state Department of Agriculture, Second Harvest and Northwest Harvest. The pallets of food are received and sorted to be distributed to the county’s nine food pantries - Omak, Okanogan, Oroville, Tonasket, Wauconda, Brewster, Conconully, Nespelem and Twisp.
Volunteers in each food pantry assemble boxes by household size and filled basic products, such as peanut butter, potatoes, fruit, vegetables, frozen meats, dried and canned food, intended to supplement a family for a week, Duncan said.
“The Guardsmen arrived in early September and are expected to work with Community Action and the food pantries through December,” she said.
“We have been blessed to have the assistance of the National Guard, who have lightened the workload and strengthened the food distribution system in our county,” said Jennifer Short, Community Action programs director.
Short also acknowledged Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall for his assistance in securing the National Guard’s help.
“Every food pantry operates solely on the assistance of volunteers, many of whom are elderly,” said Short. “We want keep our volunteers and communities healthy and the National Guard have made an amazing difference in our ability to get the food to the community members who need it during these challenging times.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Community Action or a local food pantry.
Those needing food can call Community Action at 509-422-4041 or go to http://occac.com/get-help/food-programs/.
