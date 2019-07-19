WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several U.S. senators are seeking comments from American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiians about the effects of climate change on their communities.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is among the 13 senators seeking comments. They say they want to foster a dialogue with native communities on potential solutions and responses to the threat.
“As the National Climate Assessment recently confirmed, climate change is having a disproportionate impact on (native) communities,” the senators wrote. “As such, we would like to hear directly from you, leaders who are key voices for your communities, about how climate change threatens your traditional ways of life, economic opportunities and overall well being.
“It is well past time for Congress to take action in partnership with you and your communities to address the risks and impacts associated with climate change.”
Comments man be sent to Community_Leaders_Feedback@indian.senate.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.