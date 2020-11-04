COULEE DAM - The Northwest Native Development Fund has been awarded a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo’s open for business fund to help Washington businesses stay open.
COVID-19 and wildfires were cited as factors.
The fund will use the money to implement a small business mercy loan program.
“I cannot express how excited I am that Wells Fargo has selected the Northwest Native Development Fund for this round of funding,” said Ted Piccolo, fund executive director. “We are going to immediately begin pushing to get these funds out and onto the streets, and dirt roads, of Indian Country in order to help Native-owned businesses bridge these tough times and rebound into the future stronger than ever before.”
The fund will provide working capital loans at 3 percent interest for small businesses. Businesses that have approved credit will be able to secure the loans with their account’s receivables based on pre-COVID-19 income.
“This grant will bring an influx of capital and coaching to Native-owned businesses throughout the Northwest,” said Dwight Prevo, Wells Fargo’s Washington community development officer.
“The open for business fund is another avenue of support and enlists the expertise of organizations like NNDF to urgently help small businesses recover and preserve the jobs they provide in their communities,” said Prevo.
Wells Fargo launched the open for business fund this summer as an approximately $400 million small business recovery effort across the U.S. to help entrepreneurs recover and rebuild.
Information about applying is available from the Northwest Native Development Fund, 504 Fir St., Coulee Dam, WA 99116; phone 509-633-9940.
Piccolo said the NNDF has provided more than $8 million in small business loans to individuals in the logging, fishing, retail and construction industries and more.
The fund is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a mission to help individuals obtain and grow personal assets through lending and technical assistance, he said.
