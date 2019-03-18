OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee has signed the Native American Voting Rights Act, which allows non-traditional addresses for Native American voters.
The bill modifies the minimum information required for voter registration under state law to allow for “unmarked homes” and “a nontraditional residential address may be used when a voter resides on an Indian reservation or on Indian lands.”
Senate Bill 5079, sponsored by Sen. John McCoy, D-Tulalip, also allows for voters to list a building designated by the tribe in the voter’s precinct as the residential address.
Not all reservations have standard addresses, making voter registration difficult, according to McCoy.
Additionally, ballot drop boxes are often up to 100 miles away, said bill advocates.
The bill would permit Native Americans living on reservations to register online with a tribal identification card, use designated tribal building addresses for registration, and request voter registration support and ballot drop boxes.
