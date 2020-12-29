OLYMPIA – The U.S. Navy took a step closer to being able to practice beach landings and conduct trainings in state parks last week.
Staff of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission released a state environmental policy act mitigated determination of non-significance finding for the Navy’s application to conduct special operations training at 28 state parks in western Washington along the Pacific coast and Puget Sound.
The determination places conditions on the Navy’s request that would ensure no impacts to the environment would occur from the proposed activities. The public can review the SEPA determination on the agency’s website.
Comments must be received by Jan. 6.
Following the release of the SEPA review, the commission will hold a virtual special public comment meeting Jan. 26. At the comment meeting, the public can provide oral comments on the proposal directly to the commission before the item is presented for a decision.
The Navy proposal is anticipated to be on the agenda for consideration at the commission’s Jan 28 meeting.
Registration to provide oral comment opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, on the Navy Training Proposal Web page. The public will find additional information about registration and participation there, said the parks agency.
The meeting can be viewed on TVW or via phone.
The U.S. Navy has a history of conducting special operations trainings in Washington State Parks. For many years, the Navy worked directly with parks to coordinate trainings. In 2015, Parks issued a five-year right-of-entry permit to the Navy allowing for regular trainings in five parks. That permit expired in May 2020.
The Navy submitted its most recent applications in February 2020.
