NCW Fair results announced Sep 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERVILLE — Results from the Aug. 25-28 North Central Washington Fair have been announced. Local winners include:Creative arts – Devlin McGraw, Mansfield, junior grand; Noah Erickson, Hartline, intermediate reserve; Evalee Shafer, Mansfield, senior grand.Clothing construction – Isaac Whitaker, Hartline, intermediate grand and reserve.Vegetables and fruits – Josie Emerson, Coulee City, junior grand; Hunter Schmidt, Mansfield, junior reserve.Container garden – Hunter Schmidt, Mansfield, junior reserve.Photography – Hunter Schmidt, Mansfield, junior grand and reserve; Grace Erickson, Hartline, intermediate grand.Poultry fitting and showing – Hunter Schmidt, Mansfield, junior grand; Eason Roberts, Mansfield, intermediate reserve; Evalee Shafer, Mansfield, senior grand.Rabbit – James Poe, Hartline, runner-up best of show.Rabbit costume – Evalee Shafer, Mansfield, grand.Rabbits, dutch breed – James Poe, Coulee City, best of breed.Livestock judging contest – Gavin Emerson, Coulee City, junior grand; Luke Goetz, Coulee City, senior reserve.Beef fitting and showing – Jackson Asmussen, Mansfield, junior reserve; Josie Bayless, Mansfield, intermediate reserve.Goat fitting and showing – Josie Emerson, Coulee City, junior grand.Meat goats, Sr. Doe Kid, 6 months to 1 year – Gabriel Casimir, Coulee City, reserve. More from this section Greg Norman going before D.C. lawmakers to defend LIV Republicans balk at prospect of Gov. Inslee running for a fourth term Spokane puts final touches on $2.5M plan to help young homeless Goat-dairy breeds, doe – Ashtyn Casimir, Coulee City, reserve.Goat-dairy breeds, Sr. milkers – Joyce McGraw, Mansfield, grand.Goat-utility class – Ryder Aguilar, Bridgeport, junior reserve.Goat-pet class wethers – Gideon Foged, Mansfield, junior grand; Mara Jade Macy, Brewster, junior reserve.Goat-costume – Gideon Foged, Mansfield, reserve.Sheep fitting and showing – Noah Erickson, Hartline, intermediate reserve.Horse-English pleasure – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate grand.Horse-western gaming, Texas barrels – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate grand.Horse-western gaming, two barrel flags – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate grand.Horse-western gaming, pole key race – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate reserve.Horse-western gaming, Idaho figure 8 – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate grand.Horse-western gaming, pole bending – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate grand.Horse-western gaming, international flags – Katie Poe, Hartline, intermediate reserve.Barn herdsmanship winners – Mansfield Kritters and Kids 4-H, rabbits and goats. 