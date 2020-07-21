Washington attorney general vows to sue
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Trump administration decision to change National Environmental Policy Act regulations has drawn both praise and criticism.
Trump and the Council on Environmental Quality, a division of the administration, announced the final rule to “update and modernize” NEPA regulations for the first time in more than 40 years, said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
Newhouse praised the decision.
“Overregulation and unnecessary permitting delays have had negative impacts on our communities for decades, especially in rural areas,” said Newhouse. “NEPA in its current form exemplifies ‘bureaucratic red tape’ – with evaluations taking up to six years to complete.
“Our constituents cannot afford these delays when trying to renew, maintain or develop critical infrastructure projects across the country.”
NEPA regulations control how the federal government processes environmental permits.
Newhouse said the new regulations will modernize, simplify and accelerate the environmental review process necessary to build a wide range of projects in the United States, including roads, bridges and highways. The rule will also provide needed certainty for project sponsors and will facilitate the rebuilding of America, he said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., ripped into the changes, saying they would “fundamentally weaken critical environmental and health standards.”
She said NEPA requires the federal government to evaluate the full environmental, economic, social and public health impacts of proposed federal action to prove they are in the public interest and represent a wise use of taxpayer dollars.
The changes would limit the ability of the public to provide comments and help improve projects during the NEPA review process, narrow the number of projects subject to NEPA reviews, exclude cumulative climate impacts from consideration in future NEPA reviews, and create artificial deadlines and page limits, Cantwell said.
“The Trump administration’s move to roll back environmental protections that have been key to protecting salmon and clean water and preserving open space is going to cost taxpayers in the long run,” Cantwell said. “We can’t afford the degradation of our environment or the pollution that comes with it when safeguards are thrown out.”
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson vowed to fight the decision through a lawsuit.
“The Trump administration’s rules restricting these (environmental) reviews are its most far-reaching, damaging environmental rollbacks yet,” said Ferguson. “The rules weaken environmental reviews on countless projects in Washington and across the nation, leaving our states and communities without vital tools to ensure federal agencies make smart decisions that do not harm our communities and environment.”
Ferguson said the decision is another example of the administration’s “crusade to put industry interests above public health and the protection of our shared environment” and is “particularly irresponsible during a global pandemic.”
Several environmental groups also condemned the decision.
