WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative is getting $200,000 from the federal government to improve its lines and mitigate negative impacts of COVID-19.
Money is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency.
“Rural communities consistently see a need for improved and modernized electric infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and a strengthened energy grid,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. “This need has become increasingly clear as our nation responds to a pandemic like COVID-19.”
USDA is providing loans and loan guarantees to rural electric cooperatives and utilities.
Nespelem Valley Electric serves around 1,500 customers over more than 400 miles of line in Douglas, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Other central Washington co-ops getting loan are Yakama Power, $1 million, and Benton Rural Electric Association, $4.978 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.