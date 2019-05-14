NESPELEM - The Nespelem School District has received a $2.8 million school facility modernization grant from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The state set aside approximately $15 million to assist small, rural school districts with significant building system deficiencies.
To qualify for the grant, school districts had to have an enrollment of 1,000 or fewer students, significant system deficiencies and such low property values that replacing or modernizing the school facility would place an extraordinary tax burden on property owners or would exceed the district’s allowable debt.
The district asked the state to conduct a building condition assessment. The 2018 assessment revealed that the elementary facility had serious deficiencies, including defective or faulty materials and obsolete or aging equipment, said school officials.
Money from the modernization grant will be used to upgrade the school’s electrical system, mount a new, outdoor custom air handling unit, install a new air-cooled chiller, retro-commission the facility’s digital control system, retrofit all lighting systems, replace existing windows with energy-efficient windows, and install new entrance doors and security cameras.
Apollo Solutions Group, Spokane, assisted the district by determining means to improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs, according to the district. The company worked with the state of energy program in analyzing how to address energy savings.
As a result, the district expects an annual savings of $24,000 in energy costs.
Superintendent Mary Hall said the school district received an additional $200,000 for other projects, including Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms, repairing the shower rooms, upgrading and purchasing kitchen equipment, repairing plumbing and replacing a heat loop in one wing of the building.
The projects will start in late spring and continue through the fall.
Hall said she and the school board appreciate that state legislators for not only recognizing the fiscal constraints that small rural school districts face but also for establishing grant opportunities for needed facility upgrades.
