NESPELEM – A virtual Nespelem District meeting is planned April 7 by Colville Business Council members.
The event starts at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
Topics included the Bonneville Power Administration right of way, natural resources student programs and accounting explanations/annual budgets.
Members may participate at https://zoom.us/j/98924510613?pwd=aytsMmd5ck1VL042TWQwZWRWeVZHdz09. The meeting ID is 989 2451 0613 and the passcode is 7961Kk. For those calling in, the number is 253-215-8782, with a meeting ID of 989 2451 0613 and passcode of 880653.
