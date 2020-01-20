SPOKANE – A Nespelem man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for assaulting his girlfriend.
Louis Mark Clark, 28, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson to 24 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of court supervision, after pleading guilty Sept. 30, 2019, to crime on Indian reservation-assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The crime occurred on the Colville Indian Reservation.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Clark and his then-girlfriend, both members of the Colville Confederated Tribes, to their shared home on the reservation. There, he became upset with her and began hitting her in the face with his fists and his knees several times.
“During the assault, which occurred in the presence of their minor children, Clark knocked out two of the victim’s front teeth,” said an announcement from William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington. “Clark’s girlfriend was able to get away and lock herself in a bathroom, where she called 911, reporting the assault to the authorities.”
Clark has prior convictions for assault, Hyslop said.
He said the sentence reflects the serious nature of domestic assault.
His office “works closely with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to ensure that Native American women and families are protected from violence such as this,” he said.
The case was investigated by the Spokane FBI office and Colville Tribal Police, and was prosecuted by Richard R. Barker, assistant U.S. attorney for the eastern district.
