SPOKANE – A Nespelem man was sentenced Feb. 2 to 21 months in federal prison for assaulting his girlfriend.
Daniel Parks Conant Jr., 28, pleaded guilty July 7, 2020, in federal District Court to crime on an Indian reservation-assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner, said William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Clark to 21 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of court supervision.
According to court records, Conant was driving with his then-girlfriend when her vehicle ran out of gas. He became upset and hit her in the face with his fists several times and dragged her across the roadway.
She escaped, flagged down police and reported the assault, said Hyslop.
“The sentence imposed by the court reflects the very serious nature of domestic assault,” he said, noting that his office works with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies “to ensure that Native American women and families are protected from violence such as this.”
Both Conant and the woman are Colville tribal members.
Investigators were the Spokane office of the FBI and the Colville Tribal Police Department. Richard R. Barker, assistant U.S. attorney, and Michael L. Vander Giessen, special assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted the case.
