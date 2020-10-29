SPOKANE – A Colville tribal member has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for assaulting his girlfriend.
Stephen Seymour, 20, was sentenced Oct. 21 in federal District Court in Spokane. He pleaded guilty July 23 to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate or dating partner in Indian Country, said William D. Hyslop, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson sentenced Seymour to five years in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court supervision after he is released.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Seymour repeatedly assaulted his girlfriend over a three-day period by striking, punching and strangling her.
During the assault, Seymour brandished a firearm and knife, causing bodily injury including multiple cuts, bruising to her face and a broken nose, court information said.
At one point, the victim attempted to escape from Seymour with their shared child. She made it to the other side of the street before Seymour tackled, strangled and dragged her back inside the house.
Police arrived shortly thereafter and arrested Seymour after a relative requested a welfare check on the home.
“This sentence reflects how serious the crime of domestic violence is,” said Hyslop. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the eastern district of Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colville Tribal Police Department are committed to investigating and prosecuting violent crimes against Native American women.”
The case was investigated by the Spokane resident office of the FBI and the Colville tribal law enforcement department, and prosecuted by Richard R. Barker, assistant U.S. attorney and Michael L. Vander Giessen, special assistant U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
