SPOKANE – A Nespelem man has been sentenced in federal District Court to two years in prison for threatening his former girlfriend via Facebook.
Davis Henderson Tatshama Sr., 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2020, to threats in interstate commerce, and was sentenced last week.
Joseph H. Harrington, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said Tatshama was ordered to serve a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from prison. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Tatshama.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, the case arose in January 2020 when, over the course of approximately 11 hours, Tatshama sent a series of Facebook messages to his ex-girlfriend.
In the messages, Tatshama threatened to kill and otherwise harm his ex-girlfriend while intending to harass and intimidate her, said Harrington. At the time, Tatshama was the defendant and his ex-girlfriend was the victim in two pending Colville Tribal Court cases alleging assault by strangulation and battery.
Tatshama later pleaded guilty to the tribal charges and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.
“The sentence imposed by the (federal) court reflects the serious nature of harassing and intimidating threats directed toward domestic violence victims who report the abuse they have suffered,” said Harrington. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington works closely with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to ensure that Native American women and families are protected not only from domestic violence, but also from retaliation when they disclose what they have experienced.”
The case was investigated by the Spokane Resident Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colville Tribal Police Department. Michael L. Vander Giessen, special assistant U.S. attorney, and Richard R. Barker, assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted the case.
