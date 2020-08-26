NESPELEM – Remote learning is planned when the Nespelem School District starts classes this fall.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County precludes an in-person start, said Superintendent Effie Dean.
“It is our intent to move to in-person learning on campus as soon as safely possible,” Dean said in a letter to families and staff.
Chromebooks and a remote hot spot device will be provided for those who need them, as will flash drives and instructional packets. Learning packets will be used for the first few weeks because of uncertainty with the arrival date of equipment.
“Students are expected to return their work packets and participate in their future class meetings and assignments, as these items are part of the students’ daily grade,” said a district announcement.
A drop box will be at the school gate for packets to be returned, or they can be put on the bus or vehicle that delivers breakfast and lunch.
Meals will start Aug. 25. The same schedule and delivery areas used in the spring will be used again.
Classes start Aug. 26.
Information on using a Chromebook, flash (thumb) drive and Google Classroom are on the district’s website, www.nsdeagles.org.
