COULEE DAM – A Nespelem woman was killed Friday evening, Nov. 29, when her SUV went off Highway 155 between Coulee Dam and Elmer City and overturned.
Gloria L. Atkins, 70, was northbound at 7:32 p.m. on Highway 155 at milepost 30 when her vehicle went off the road’s right side, the Washington State Patrol said. She overcorrected to the left and then to the right before the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its top on the northbound shoulder.
Atkins, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
The vehicle was destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.