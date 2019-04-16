OMAK – Net patient revenue for Mid-Valley Hospital was $2.62 million in February, or about $180,000 below budget.
Hospital commissioners heard a financial report during their April 9 meeting.
Inpatient revenue was $846,575, or $493,493 below budget, while outpatient revenue was $4.76 million, or nearly $125,000 above budget.
Salary expense was 8 percent below budget and employee benefits also were below budget. Professional fees were 9 percent below budget.
There were 46 admissions during February, bring the total for the year to 112. During February there were 16 babies delivered, bring the total to 29 for the year.
Total surgeries were 160 for the month and 317 for the year, while total emergency room visits totaled 679 in February and 1,396 for the year so far.
Mid-Valley Clinic had 1,701 total visits during February and 3,563 for the year through that month. Patient collections totaled $2.5 million, a decrease of 2 percent below the 15-month average.
In other business, the board:
-Learned Leslie Hite, psychiatric nurse practitioner, has been hired and will begin practicing at the clinic in October.
-Learned Dr. Dan Hiersche, orthopedic surgeon, has joined the staff.
-Learned general surgeon Dr. Dean Quigley will begin providing surgical services at North Valley Hospital every other week, starting at the end of April. The two hospital have an inter-local agreement for his services.
-Learned four positions were filled, leaving 10 still open.
-Approved an emergency operations plan and a discount and payment plan.
-Learned newly purchased mammography, CT scan and anesthesia machines have been installed.
-Learned hospital doctors continue to meet with their counterparts from other facilities about obstetrics care.
During the March 26 meeting, commissioners heard a report on performance improvement projects concerning blood transfusions and reducing elective infant deliveries before 39 weeks gestation, and heard a quality report from the Washington State Partnership for Patients.
