OLYMPIA - New apple maggot quarantine signs have been installed statewide.
The state Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission and the state Department of Transportation, completed installation of several new signs.
The project concludes two years of work to create an updated design for the apple maggot quarantine road signs, revise apple maggot quarantine sign placement, remove old, out-of-place signs, and install the newly designed signs.
The new red, white and black signs were designed to be more eye-catching than older signs, with the aim of stopping the transport of home-grown fruit – especially apples – out of apple maggot quarantine areas into pest-free areas.
“Apple maggots are poor fliers,” Jim Marra, agriculture department pest program manager. “The largest contributor to the spread of apple maggot is human movement of the pest.”
For example, someone from a quarantined county in western Washington may bring infested apples to eastern Washington on a camping trip. Department officials say they are hopeful the new signs will help stop such quarantine violations.
The first step to abiding by the apple maggot quarantine is knowing where the quarantine areas are. The department has an interactive apple maggot quarantine map on its website, https://agr.wa.gov.
Most of the quarantine area is in western Washington, although the quarantine extends to the Methow Valley; parts of Kittitas, Yakima and Lincoln counties, and Spokane and Klickitat counties in eastern Washington.
Apple maggot was first detected in Washington in 1980. It spread rapidly along the I-5 corridor and throughout western Washington, eventually making its way into several eastern Washington.
Most of the state’s main apple-growing areas have very low levels of the pest or remain pest-free thanks to agriculture department trapping and monitoring efforts, and work from local county pest boards to manage the pest when it is found in an area.
Combined state, local and industry efforts have also prevented apple maggot from ever being detected in commercial apples, which is critical to the state’s apple industry. If apple maggots were found in commercial apples, it would have devastating impacts on the ability to export Washington’s top crop, which is valued at more than $1 billion annually, said state officials.
