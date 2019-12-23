OMAK – Two newly elected board members and one re-elected member were sworn in during the Omak School Board’s Dec. 17 meeting.
Jerry J. Day and Darrel L. Diebel were elected to the board during the Nov. 5 election. Kathleen R. (Kathie) Brown was re-elected.
Pete Sirois will be sworn in during a special meeting Dec. 23.
Brown was re-elected as chairwoman. Dennis Carlton was elected as vice chairman. Building representatives are Brown, North and East elementary schools; Carlton, high and middle schools, online program; Diebel, high school, Highlands High School; Sirois, North elementary and Highlands High School; Day, North and East elementary.
Other appointments include Day and Carlton, Washington Interscholastic Activities Association representatives; Carlton and Sirois, legislative representatives; Brown and Sirois, Paschal Sherman Indian School Standing Committee; Brown, Omak Performing Arts Center representative.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a JOM/Title VI impact aid presentation from Assistant Superintendent Michael Porter and Omak Middle School JOM adviser Pamela Edmonds.
Information was presented on impact aid funds, how the funds fit in with JOM/Title VI, how parents and tribal officials can make recommendations about the educational needs of students, services provided by Omak School District to Indian education students, and activities held throughout the year to celebrate Native American heritage.
-Learned North students donated more than 1,000 food items to the Community Christmas Basket Program and middle school students donated more than 1,300 items.
-Learned middle school woodworking students made mini cheese boards from wood donated to the program.
-Approved policies dealing with students and telecommunication devices; public access to district records; regulation of dangerous weapons on school premises; use of tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices; family, medical and maternity leave; rental or lease of district real property.
-Reviewed the impact aid policy and procedures, approved an impact aid resolution and approved the 2019-20 highly capable program plan.
