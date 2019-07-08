OSOYOOS - Canada’s newest national park, South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Reserve, has been announced for an area north of Okanogan County.
The new park will protect more than 100 square miles of land, including shrub steppe and more than 11 percent of the country’s at-risk species. Included are Mount Kobau, Spotted Lake and Kilpoola ares and the South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area.
Corridors where wildlife cross the international border will be protected.
A memorandum of understanding was signed in Osoyoos, B.C., last week by Catherine McKenna, British Columbia Environment Minister George Heyman and leaders of the Osoyoos and Lower Similkameen first nations bands.
On the U.S. side, the park borders the federal Pasayten Wilderness and Loomis State Forest. On the Canadian side, it’s bordered by Cathedral Provincial Park, Snowy Mountain Protected Area and South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area.
McKenna said the Canadian government still has to negotiate an establishment agreement that includes a land transfer between the province and Ottawa, and Okanagan First Nations.
Bellingham-based Conservation North has advocated establishment of the park.
“After years of working with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and Canadian conservation groups to protect this important areas, we’re thrilled by (the) announcement of a memorandum of understanding outlining the path to the park,” said Conservation Northwest Executive Director Mitch Friedman. “A new national park will benefit people and wildlife in both southern British Columbia and north central Washington.”
