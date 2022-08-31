OMAK — John R. White, previously a hospital administrator in Newport, Moses Lake and Goldendale, was selected Aug. 23 as Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic’s new administrator.
He succeeds Alan Fisher, who resigned in March, and interim administrators Winnie Adams and Kyle Hopstad.
“I am extremely excited and pleased to join Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic, and the Okanogan Valley community,” said White. “My thanks to the hospital board, medical staff, employees and community for your support. It’s a great honor to have been chosen and look forward to our work together.”
After Fisher’s departure, the board decided to conduct a nationwide search on its own, without a contracting with a search firm. More than 100 applications were received, said a board announcement.
“After a series of interviews, the appointed selection committee of the board invited the top four candidates to interview in person at Mid Valley Hospital,” said the board. “Each of the four candidates met with hospital and clinic staff, medical staff, members of the community, and the board during their on-site interviews.”
The board also sought staff comments after the interviews were done “to aid the board in the selection of the candidate embodying the qualities of a servant leader, possessing exceptional communication skills, exhibiting an in-depth knowledge of hospital and clinic management, and demonstrating successful experience as a CEO of a rural critical access hospital as well as guiding a hospital through new construction,” said the announcement.
Just as the board had narrowed the search to the final four at the end of June, three commissioners – Brent Yusi, Gary Oestreich and Jerry Bowes – resigned from the board. New appointees are Becky Corson, Rebecca Christoph and Richard Johnson.
White has a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Washington State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Washington.
White, from Honolulu, Hawaii, has 25 years of health care leadership experience, according to his resume.
He has worked as health work force liaison in the office of the vice president for community colleges for the University of Hawaii since September 2021.
Other positions included founder and CEO of Community Health Workforce, Honolulu, August 2020 to present; assistant vice president for Integrated Health Management Services, Honolulu, 2019-2020; president for St. Charles Madras and Prineville of St. Charles Health System, Bend, Ore., 2018-19; hospital administrator for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Honolulu, 2014-2017; CEO and superintendent for Klickitat County Public Hospital District No. 1, Goldendale, 2011-2013; CEO, North Hawaii Community Hospital, Kamuela, Hawaii, 2009-10; superintendent, president and CEO for Grant County Public Hospital District No. 1, Moses Lake, 2004-09, and superintendent and CEO for Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1, Newport, 1995-2004.
He also was president of St. Charles Madras and Prineville hospitals in Bend, Ore.
White’s expertise is in medical staff and board relations; quality and safety; strategy, vision, mission and values; government regulations and relations; finance, analysis and cost management; fund development, and public relations and media affairs, said the board announcement.
While CEO, he oversaw building a of a new, full replacement hospital in Newport and construction of major expansion to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Honolulu, Hawaii.
White will join Mid-Valley in late September or early October.
