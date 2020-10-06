PORTLAND, Ore. – A new deputy regional forester has been named for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest region.
Debbie Hollen, regional director of state and private forestry , stepped into the position in late September.
“Debbie's passion for the outdoors and experience working at the intersection of ecological and human interests have long been an asset to our region, and will continue to benefit our communities and stakeholders in her newly expanded role,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest regional forester.
Her work on Shared Stewardship, particularly, has greatly informed the region’s efforts to identify new ways to work with state, tribal and private interests in the region, Casamassa said.
Hollen has served as regional director of state and private forestry for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska regions since 2016. Previously, she served as the Pacific Northwest region’s assistant director of natural resources. She has served as the Forest Service designated representative to the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board since 2009.
She previously worked as branch chief for resources for the Bureau of Land Management Alaska office, for Bonneville Power Administration as vegetation maintenance officer, for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest as the Mount St. Helens district fisheries biologist and for the Mount Hood National Forest as a fisheries biologist.
Hollen grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Humboldt State University in northern California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in freshwater fisheries management.
