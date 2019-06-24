WENATCHEE – A new Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest supervisor has been named.
Kristin Bail will take over Sept. 1, said Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa. She is acting director for the U.S. Forest Service’s watershed, fish, wildlife, air and rare plant programs in Washington, D.C.
“Kristin has a real passion for serving people and being a good neighbor to the diverse folks we serve,” said Casamassa. “Her strong experience working with local communities will be an incredible asset to central Washington as we work together to meet increasing forest health, fire, and recreation needs.”
Bail has experience from more than 34 years of public land management service across Oregon, Arizona, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. She joined the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Oregon in 1984 as a cooperative education student trainee in hydrology.
She graduated from Washington State University with a degree in geology and also has a strong Forest Service background serving as forest supervisor for the four national forests in North Carolina. Previous positions include deputy forest supervisor for the Coconino National Forest in northern Arizona and as a district ranger in the Ochoco National Forest in central Oregon.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the Pacific Northwest and become part of the great work underway on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest," said Bail. "I’m looking forward to collaborating with our state and local governments, tribes and federal agencies, and with our diverse stakeholders, partners and volunteers to further our shared stewardship outcomes.
“My goals are to be a good neighbor, provide excellent customer service,and work in partnership to achieve the results we all want across the landscape.”
