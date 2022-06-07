OKANOGAN – New call-handling hardware has been added to the Okanogan County 911 dispatch center.
The new equipment will improve the “operational resiliency of emergency systems serving residents, visitors and first responders,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Dispatchers use the hardware to answer 911 telephone calls, text-to-911 and non-emergency phone calls in and out of the dispatch center.
“The replaced hardware was six years old, past recommended operational life cycle” and the equipment chance ensures the system is up to date, meets national standards and improves the county’s continuity of day-to-day and disaster operations, Hawley said.
Okanogan County’s project costs were $157,000, said Mike Worden, chief deputy of special operations/communications 911 coordinator.
Funding for Okanogan County and other participating counties came from the state 911 office through a federal transportation grant, he said.
Hawley said the change also puts Okanogan County into a multi-county system involving Okanogan and Skagit counties as interconnected hosts serving remote systems in Skamania, San Juan, Lincoln and Ferry counties.
“The host-remote configuration reduces the quantity of hardware to be purchased and maintained while improving the redundancy within the system, reducing the potential for system failure impacting operations at a dispatch center,” said Hawley.
Each county retains its own dispatch center, said Worden.
“Before this project, each dispatch center had their own complete, stand-alone 911 call-handling system, but if there was a hardware failure (server failure) within that system, there was very little redundancy to overcome that failure and 911 services in that county would be severely impacted,” he said.
“For maintenance or software updates to occur, the standalone system would be off line for minutes to hours, degrading the quality and efficiency of 911 services in the county during the maintenance period.”
Hawley said the system provides diverse routing to participating dispatch centers and access to two hosts, with each capable of supporting all the participating counties.
“With six counties currently participating, this consortium is currently the largest in Washington state with four additional counties having expressed interest in joining the cooperative host-remote system,” said Hawley. “The growth of the host-remote system demonstrates the financial and operational value counties and dispatch centers find in sharing call-handing hardware.”
Worden said the two host centers – Okanogan and Skagit – have full 911 call-handling system hardware. Each has its own advantages over the other:
-Skagit, in western Washington, is less exposed to wildfire.
-Okanogan, in eastern Washington, is less exposed to earthquakes.
“The two host server systems are interconnected and continually updating each other and supporting the remotely connected counties,” Worden said.
The four remote counties’ dispatch centers don’t have full server hardware, but they have gained connections to a primary and secondary host. The hosts now have access to a backup system, too.
“If host 1 has a failure, the remote counties and host 1 work stations instantly and automatically connect to host 2” with no loss of function, Worden said.
During maintenance and software updates, dispatchers connect to the unaffected host until the work is complete, he said.
“This project does not solve all possible issues that can impact 911 services, but the number of remaining points of vulnerability has been reduced,” he said. “We’ll continue working to reduce the remaining points of vulnerability as much as possible and affordable.”
The grant opportunity and the pre-existing professional relationships between 911 coordinators serving the participating counties allowed the project to happen, he said.
