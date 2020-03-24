OLYMPIA — A bill addressing increasing rates of youth suicide has been signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 2589, signed March 18, requires contact information for the national crisis line to be included on student and staff identification cards in public schools, colleges and universities. Local or regional intervention and prevention numbers also can be included.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teens 15-19 years old in Washington, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the state Department of Health. Twenty percent of surveyed Washington teens reported thoughts of suicide during the past year.
