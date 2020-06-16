OLYMPIA – Mineral prospectors can no longer use motorized or gravity siphon equipment to search for gold in rivers and streams that are federally designated as critical habitat for salmon, steelhead or bull trout.
A new state law also prohibits such equipment in all fresh waters of the state use by salmonids for spawning, rearing and migration.
To use motorized or gravity siphon equipment in allowed areas, miners will need to apply for a hydraulic project approval from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Application instructions are available on the department’s website.
A map of mining locations is on the state Department of Ecology’s website.
Prospectors using motorized or gravity siphons will be required to get another permit from the Department of Ecology. The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit will be required if the prospector will discharge water from their equipment back into surface or ground waters.
Non-motorized, small-scale prospecting and mining methods continue to be authorized through the updated Department of Fish and Wildlife gold and fish pamphlet. More information is on the rules for mineral prospecting and placer mining website.
