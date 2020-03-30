OLYMPIA - A new law signed last week by Gov. Jay Inslee will require auto makers to sell a minimum percentage of zero emissions vehicles within the state.
Washington will become the 12th state to apply zero emissions vehicle requirements to automakers.
In 2020, about 3 percent of all new cars sold in the state must be zero emissions vehicles (mostly electric vehicles), a percentage which will climb gradually to about 8 percent by 2025.
Advocates said the measure will accelerate the introduction of new and more electric vehicle models in Washington, and it will give manufacturers the incentive to advertise, stock and sell electric vehicles, and increase volumes of such vehicles’ sales.
OLYMPIA - A new law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee extends to child care facilities the same prohibitions on deadly weapons that apply to kindergarten through 12th grade schools.
“Our younger children deserve the same degree of safety as our school-age youths,” said bill sponsor Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn.
The law prohibits the possession of firearms on the premises of any licensed child care center, child care center-provided transportation or other child care center facility. It exempts law enforcement officers and holders of concealed pistol licenses.
