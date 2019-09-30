OMAK – New psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner Leslie Hite is on the job and introduced herself to the Mid-Valley Hospital board during its Sept. 24 meeting.
Hite was hired recently to provide counseling services, depression screenings and evaluations, integrated care with family practice, and hospital crisis intervention. She has more than 14 years of nursing experience and a certification in non-violent crisis intervention, said a hospital announcement.
During the Sept. 10 meeting, Commissioner Evon LaGrou, who is the Omak High School counselor, said she and other school counselors are excited to have Hite available in case students need additional counseling.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a financial report.
-Accepted several policies, including those dealing with medical screening and bleeding during pregnancy.
-Accepted an amendment to medical staff rules.
The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Family Medical Building adjacent to the hospital.
