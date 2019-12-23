OKANOGAN – Customers of the Okanogan County Public Utility District can expect a 2 percent overall rate increase during 2020.
PUD commissioners passed the 2020 budget Dec. 16, with a 2 percent revenue increase included.
“How that will affect the different rate classes - residential, general service, irrigation, etc. - will be determined through a rate-setting process in early 2020,” said a PUD announcement.
The budget anticipates $58.3 million in revenue, $48.9 million in expenditures, $4 million in debt service and a capital budget of $13.5 million.
Expenses will be cut, including no longer staffing the Omak office. The office will still have a drop box for payments, which will be collected daily, but will not have an attendant beginning April 1.
“By not hiring a currently open customer service position and not staffing the Omak office, the district will save $84,000 annually,” said the PUD. “The current customer service staff member at Omak would still work for the district.”
Various departments across the district also cut back on their budgets, in many cases by delaying projects or equipment purchases.
Commissioners expressed their appreciation for staff efforts to cut the budget, which originally called for a 3 percent revenue increase. A 4 percent increase was suggested in the new 10-year equity management plan.
Commissioner Scott Vejraska said times are tough in all the community: Orchardists are losing $2-$5 a box and cattlemen haven’t seen numbers so low in many years. He said everywhere he goes he hears the people ask why the PUD is raising rates again.
Commissioner Bill Colyar said he understands the difficult economic times, but also that poor maintenance of the system can lead to a degraded electrical grid. He said he couldn’t see a way around raising rates while still meeting the district’s needs.
Commissioner Jerry Asmussen said there will be discussion about the revenue increase and exactly what that will look like, as the district needs to meet its upcoming costs and debt coverage.
The budget was approved 2-1, with Vejraska voting against.
In other business, the board:
-Heard reports from Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg. On the power side, wholesale electricity sales were $139,402 over budget for November, a positive trend in a hard year. Retail sales were also up in October by $463,720 over the budgeted amount.
For broadband, users continue to increase, with 3,010 on the system – 475 of those are direct fiber, the other 2,535 are on wireless.
-Authorized the general manager to issue a State Environmental Policy Act notice of action for the mitigated determination of non-significance for the Enloe Dam safety repair and maintenance project, and proceed with the project.
-Heard from Jim Rowland, lobbyist for the utility, about issues that likely will arise in the 60-day 2020 legislative session. Rowland said some carbon-related issues will arise again, as well as broadband expansion.
He suggested the board consider forming some legislative policies for 2020.
-Approved a resolution declaring as surplus several obsolete items from the broadband department.
-Approved the 2020 tree trimming contract with Asplundh Tree Expert Co., for up to $800,000. The program reduces the danger of outages caused by trees or branches falling on power lines and is part of the district’s fire prevention plan.
-Approved a resolution establishing a vehicle replacement fund. The fund will be maintained by monthly deposits and proceeds from surplus vehicle sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.