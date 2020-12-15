OKANOGAN – Electrical rate increases are being pondered by Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners, with residential rates proposed to increase by 4.5 percent.
That would add an average of $4.57 to a typical customer’s bill, according to utility officials.
Commissioners discussed rates during their Dec. 7 meeting. Officials said the proposed rate structure is part of the utility’s continuing efforts toward more equitable rates.
The 2021 draft budget calls for a proposed 3.25 percent overall revenue increase, but commissioners have not determined exactly how increases will be applied to different customer classes. Based on past cost of service studies, different classes – residential, general service, irrigation and so on - will be adjusted individually.
PUD officials are working with FCS Group, a consulting agency that originally prepared the utility’s cost of service, equity management plan and rate study in 2019.
Proposed increases are:
-Residential - 4.5 percent (average of $4.57 per month).
-Small general service - 3 percent (average of $5.04 per month).
-Large general service - 1 percent (average of $106.90 per month).
-Irrigation - 2.5 percent.
-Industrial - 1 percent.
-Frost control - 10 percent.
-Area lighting - 3.2 percent.
-Street lighting - 3.2 percent.
Overall proposed changes to rate structures include an increase to the base charge to get closer to the actual cost of infrastructure – poles, wires, transformers and so on – to serve a customer, even if that customer never used power, and designation of state taxes on customer bills to reflect taxes the PUD already pays.
Those would become additional line items on bill statements, similar to the way city-based taxes are designated, said PUD officials.
“This leads to additional transparency for the PUD, so that customers understand more specifically where their dollars go,” said a utility announcement. “The PUD pays a state privilege tax of 2.14 percent and state public utility tax of 3.8734 percent currently on all power sales, for about $2.8 million per year.”
Additional proposed changes to rate structures:
-The cost of power adjustment would be rolled into the current kilowatt-hour charge in 2021. From there out, it would be revisited every April 1 to reflect changes in power costs from the PUD’s sources of power, such as Bonneville Power Administration and Wells Dam.
-Both the kilowatt-hour charge and demand charge, which is applied only to non-residential classes, would change to achieve the amount of revenue needed per class. Many would decrease to reflect the new designation of state taxes, said the PUD.
-Consolidate tiered residential kilowatt-hour charges.
Tiered residential charges are about 4.5 cents for usage less than 2,000 kWh per month and 6.6 cents per kWh for usage above 2,000 kWh per month. They originally were added to encourage energy efficiency.
Consolidating them somewhere in between the current tiers would simplify the rates and give relief to low-income or fixed-income customers in the higher usage category, said the PUD.
Commissioners will continue to discuss the 2021 budget at their Dec. 21 meeting. Rate schedules will be approved later, with the intention of new rates going into effect April 1.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a resolution authorizing use of the rate stabilization fund to make the final repayments on current debt to Key Bank for more than $800,000 per year in 2021 and 2022. The PUD would then begin to replenish the fund in 2023.
-Approved a resolution adopting rules and regulations for the joint use of the utility’s poles.
-Authorized the surplus of old broadband and information systems equipment.
-Authorized staff to continue the four-day work week schedule through 2021. General Manager Steve Taylor said overtime hours were still comparable to those of five-day schedules, and customers have expressed appreciation for the longer hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
District offices have drop boxes and online or phone payment options any time the offices are closed.
-Set regular board meeting dates in early 2021 for Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 8 and 22, and April 12 and 26.
