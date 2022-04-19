SHELTON – A newly minted state trooper is assigned to the Okanogan detachment of the Washington State Patrol.
Maxwell A. Puff, one of the top graduates in the 115th trooper basic training class, is scheduled to join the Okanogan office.
Several cadets received awards in recognition of their dedication for specific skills, including collision investigation and physical fitness.
Puff received the top academic award for the highest grade point average on more than 30 exams and quizzes, and the top communications award for achieving the highest level of efficiency of radio communications knowledge, based upon testing and practical exercises.
Patrol officials said the class is one of the most diverse in history, with nearly 50 percent of the class made up of people from underrepresented communities.
So far, class members have contacted more than 8,000 motorists and removed nearly 700 suspected impaired drivers from the road. They have investigated more than 650 collisions and assisted nearly 2,000 stranded motorists, said the patrol.
After completing more than 1,400 hours of training, they were presented their commission cards by Chief John R. Batiste, who welcomed them and their families to the patrol. Supreme Court Justice G. Helen Whitener swore in 44 men and women.
