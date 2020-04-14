OLYMPIA - A new website is designed to help keep the public up to date and provide comprehensive information about Washington’s sexual assault kit initiative program, known as SAKI.
The program is part of a statewide initiative to end Washington’s rape kit backlog, said Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
A SAKI grant is funding additional rape kit testing to help clear the backlog even faster.
So far, the state has tested 4,650 out of approximately 9,760 backlogged kits, and entered 1,714 into CODIS, the national DNA evidence database. Of the kits tested so far, 690 have resulted in a “hit,” matching DNA evidence from a kit to other DNA in the database, such as DNA from a known offender, said Ferguson’s office.
The website provides a centralized hub for services and resources available to sexual assault survivors across the state. Information is available at 833-753-0900.
The website includes inventory information, data and results from the project, an overview of the testing process, frequently asked questions, survivor resources and a project overview.
In Washington, the State Patrol Crime Lab oversees the testing of all of the state’s DNA evidence. The Crime Lab is outsourcing the sexual assault kits to a private lab to complete the DNA testing. It must conduct a peer review of all evidence tested by outside labs and is the only agency permitted to upload DNA profiles into CODIS.
Once the kits are tested, local law enforcement can use DNA to reopen cold cases, said Ferguson’s office.
Testing backlogged kits has already provided new information for cold cases. In one case, a suspect was charged with child rape more than 10 years after the crime, thanks to the results of a backlogged rape kit.
