WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has been newly appointed to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration.
He will also continue to serve on the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch.
“I am honored to continue to serve on this powerful committee and on subcommittees with vital jurisdictions for central Washington’s priorities,” said Newhouse. “It has been a priority of mine to serve on the agriculture subcommittee, and I am determined to ensure the funding priorities of our agricultural communities are met – from agriculture research and rural broadband expansion to strengthening our food supply chain.”
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted farmers and producers, and Newhouse said he wants to ensure those who provide food for the country and the world can recover successfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.